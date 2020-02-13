Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,557,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $224,557,000 after acquiring an additional 774,436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 465,632 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 254,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,421. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

