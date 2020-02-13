Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 49,229 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 23,225.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 160,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $67.18. 258,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,666,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

