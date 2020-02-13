Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.66. 4,457,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $600.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

