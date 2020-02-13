Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,630. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $207.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $4,018,894. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.