Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 909,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 217,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.72. 7,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.07 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $113.31 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.