Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 9,950 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 526,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 601,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Trimble by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 39,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $744,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.12. 22,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

