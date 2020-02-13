Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CSX by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. 30,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,148. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

