Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Msci by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,529,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,895. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.68. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $172.98 and a 52-week high of $311.03.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

