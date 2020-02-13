Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $142.34. 33,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.