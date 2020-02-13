Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 132,567 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132,567 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.94. 450,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. The firm has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $242.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

