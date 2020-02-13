Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,712. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $162.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

