Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 24,800 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock remained flat at $$29.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 269,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,731. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

