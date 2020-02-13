Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 725 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Surevest Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in General Dynamics by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.64.

GD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.90. 10,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,930. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

