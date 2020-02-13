Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 9,950 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in AON by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of AON traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.34. 8,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,448. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $156.09 and a 52-week high of $233.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

