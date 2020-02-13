Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 131,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54,004 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,715,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

CDNS traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 768,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.