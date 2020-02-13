Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,521 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 334,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

