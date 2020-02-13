Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,444 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $145.29. 1,355,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,904. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.