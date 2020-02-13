Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.38. 27,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,055. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $165.93 and a 52 week high of $218.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

