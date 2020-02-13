Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMP stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.19%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

