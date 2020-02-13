Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives News Impact Rating of 2.40

Media coverage about Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ocado Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091. Ocado Group has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $18.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

