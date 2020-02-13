Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 119,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 22,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

