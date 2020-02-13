OceanaGold Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.29.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 124.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

