Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) Plans GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OSEC traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 72.50 ($0.95). Octopus Aim VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.90 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of $81.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.47.

About Octopus Aim VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

