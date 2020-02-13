Odyssey Hits Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $644,767.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Upbit, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

