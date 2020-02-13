Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPI opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

