Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 453,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,197. The company has a market capitalization of $652.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on OIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

