OKB Trading Up 64.8% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One OKB token can currently be bought for $6.20 or 0.00060381 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $371.80 million and approximately $375.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.04 or 0.06109956 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00128161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009801 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.