OKCash (OK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,771.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bleutrade. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $10,771.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048045 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,324.76 or 1.00914935 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,996,569 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

