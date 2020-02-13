Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.42.

ODFL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

