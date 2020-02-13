Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 65.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 55,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,606. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $45.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,379,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.