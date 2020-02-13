OmiseGO (OMG) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 17% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $181.18 million and $132.39 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00012596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, C2CX, Mercatox and Tokenomy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, FCoin, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Kucoin, BitBay, ABCC, Ovis, CoinBene, Upbit, Huobi, Poloniex, DDEX, Binance, B2BX, Livecoin, TDAX, Bit-Z, Zebpay, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Tidex, Vebitcoin, IDAX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Hotbit, DragonEX, Exmo, OTCBTC, BX Thailand, COSS, Bitbns, CoinEx, C2CX, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Neraex, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Iquant, Liqui, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Coinsuper, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Coinrail, Tokenomy, IDCM, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, BigONE, BitForex, Coinnest, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, Crex24 and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

