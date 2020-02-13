Omni Hits Market Cap of $758,717.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $758,717.00 and $244.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00013143 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. During the last week, Omni has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00790200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000404 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,836 coins and its circulating supply is 562,520 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.