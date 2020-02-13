Omnitude Reaches Market Cap of $394,976.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $394,976.00 and approximately $3.48 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omnitude has traded up 84.2% against the dollar. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.03461935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00247157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00147705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

