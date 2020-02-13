On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $3.99 on Thursday. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $301.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On Deck Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 58,797 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

