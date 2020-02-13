On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earning Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of -2.95 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

