OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 20% against the dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.56 or 0.06087870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00059800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00128174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001624 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.