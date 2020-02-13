Opacity Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $14,523.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

