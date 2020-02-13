Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.12). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.80) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.23.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after purchasing an additional 456,986 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 481,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 458,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $69,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

