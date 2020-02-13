Oppenheimer Raises Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $50.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

TRMB traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trimble by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124,635 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 32.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

