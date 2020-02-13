Oppenheimer Weighs in on Enphase Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $41.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,484,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

