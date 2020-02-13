Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.83. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.95%.

In related news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of Optical Cable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

