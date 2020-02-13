OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,200 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 845,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 63,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $152.23 million, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 0.31. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.