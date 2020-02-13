Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 67,614 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $253,542,000 after purchasing an additional 803,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

