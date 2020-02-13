Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Orange stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Orange has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Orange by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 75.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

