Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $391.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.49. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

