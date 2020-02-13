Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 7,080 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,257,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 45,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.