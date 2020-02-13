Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,465 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 278,904 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5,083.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.17. 1,380,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,918. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

