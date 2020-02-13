Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,792 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,906,000 after acquiring an additional 332,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 634,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,272. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

