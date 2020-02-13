Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.92. 1,412,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,712. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.