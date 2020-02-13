Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $21.63. 5,195,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

